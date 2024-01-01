$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Chevrolet Colorado
ZR2 - Heated Seats
2020 Chevrolet Colorado
ZR2 - Heated Seats
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
55,121KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCPTEE12L1151635
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB1973A
- Mileage 55,121 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This Chevrolet Colorado is a mid-size pickup with a bold design and a strong, efficient drivetrain. This 2020 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged good looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability and fuel efficient engine, the Colorado is the truck that helps you push every boundary and accept any challenges. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 55,121 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Colorado's trim level is ZR2. Upgrading to this head-turning Colorado ZR2 is a great choice as it comes with unique aluminum wheels, an off-road suspension with a high performance damping system, automatic locking rear differential, heated front seats and a EZ lift and lower tailgate. Additional features include automatic climate control, a larger 8 inch color touchscreen display - featuring Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and wireless streaming audio, a trailer hitch with integrated trailer brake controller, wireless charging and a unique off-road appearance package. It also includes a rear vision camera, leather wrapped steering wheel, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi, power driver and passenger seat, remote keyless entry, teen driver technology and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Suspension, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Seat.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This Chevrolet Colorado is a mid-size pickup with a bold design and a strong, efficient drivetrain. This 2020 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged good looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability and fuel efficient engine, the Colorado is the truck that helps you push every boundary and accept any challenges. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 55,121 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Colorado's trim level is ZR2. Upgrading to this head-turning Colorado ZR2 is a great choice as it comes with unique aluminum wheels, an off-road suspension with a high performance damping system, automatic locking rear differential, heated front seats and a EZ lift and lower tailgate. Additional features include automatic climate control, a larger 8 inch color touchscreen display - featuring Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and wireless streaming audio, a trailer hitch with integrated trailer brake controller, wireless charging and a unique off-road appearance package. It also includes a rear vision camera, leather wrapped steering wheel, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi, power driver and passenger seat, remote keyless entry, teen driver technology and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Suspension, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Seat.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Mechanical
Tow/Haul Mode
Hill Descent Control
Four Wheel Drive
Off Road Suspension
Pickup box
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist
Capless Fuel Fill
GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)
Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac
Frame, fully-boxed
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Transfer case shield
Trailering Package, heavy-duty includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector
LPO, Off-Road rocker protection
Hitch Guidance, trailering assist guideline
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
Door handles, body-colour
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror
Glass, windshield shade band
Window, rear-sliding, manual
Tailgate handle, Black
Bumpers, rear, Black
Mouldings, Black beltline
Cargo box light, back of Cab
Headlamps, projector-type
Bedliner, spray-on, Black with Chevrolet logo (Includes ZR2 logo.)
Off-Road Appearance Package
Wheel, spare, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) aluminum
Tires, 265/65R17 all-terrain, blackwall 31" Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac
Tire, spare 265/65R17 all-terrain, blackwall
ZR2 Off-Road Package includes taller and wider stance, DSSV Multimatic suspension dampers, off-road front fascia and rear bumper and fender flares
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WIRELESS CHARGING
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Apple CarPlay
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Console, overhead
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Steering wheel, heated
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Handles, door release, front and rear, Chrome
Seat adjuster, 4-way power front passenger
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
Console, floor, front compartment, custom
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Lighting, interior, dual reading
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Wireless Charging for compatible cell phones
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Safety
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
HD Rear Vision Camera
Tire Fill Alert provides an audible and visual indication when tire pressure is added to a tire that is low. Aids to achieve optimal tire pressure
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from bei...
Media / Nav / Comm
HD Radio
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Microphones, Driver side and Passenger side
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Additional Features
Touch Screen
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
2017 RAM 1500 Laramie - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats 204,671 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Sport - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay - $186.70 /Wk 41,503 KM $61,210 + tax & lic
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited - Leather Seats - $197.73 /Wk 16,666 KM $54,236 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Abbotsford Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
1-800-627-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2020 Chevrolet Colorado