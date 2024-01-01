$24,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Crew Cab WT
Location
West Perimeter Auto Centre
3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7
204-837-8372
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
175,734KM
Used
VIN 1GCGTBE34G1174601
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6285-2
- Mileage 175,734 KM
West Perimeter Auto Centre
West Perimeter Auto Centre
3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7
2016 Chevrolet Colorado