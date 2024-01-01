$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
Luxury 7-Passenger AWD
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
Luxury 7-Passenger AWD
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
49,019KM
Used
VIN KM8R3DHEXMU307515
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,019 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Sound
Captain Chairs
Intercom
Driver Assistance
Huge Touchscreen
