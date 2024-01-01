Menu
APPLE CARPLAY, NAVIGATION, HEATED STEERING <P> Unleash the power of the 2021 Hyundai Veloster N, a dynamic fusion of performance, style, and innovation! Crafted to exhilarate every sense, this turbocharged beast redefines what it means to drive a hatchback. Buckle up and feel the rush as its turbocharged engine roars to life, delivering an impressive blend of power and precision thats bound to leave you craving more. <P> But its not just about raw power - the Veloster N is engineered for the ultimate driving experience. Its sport-tuned suspension and high-performance brakes ensure unmatched handling and control, whether youre navigating tight corners or cruising down the open highway. And with customizable driving modes, including Normal, Sport, N, and Custom, you can tailor the cars performance to suit your mood and driving style. <P> Step inside and discover a cockpit designed with the driver in mind. From the bolstered sport seats that hug you through every twist and turn to the intuitive infotainment system that keeps you connected on the go, every detail is meticulously crafted to enhance your driving pleasure. <P> But the excitement doesnt stop there. With striking exterior styling that demands attention wherever you go, the Veloster N is as bold and distinctive as the individuals who drive it. From its aggressive front grille to its sleek rear spoiler, every angle exudes confidence and athleticism. <P> Whether youre carving up mountain roads or navigating city streets, the 2021 Hyundai Veloster N is your ticket to an exhilarating driving experience. Are you ready to elevate your journey? <P> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <P> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2021 Hyundai Veloster

29,720 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Veloster

N ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!!

2021 Hyundai Veloster

N ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!!

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

29,720KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHT36AH9MU011231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 29,720 KM

Vehicle Description

APPLE CARPLAY, NAVIGATION, HEATED STEERING


Unleash the power of the 2021 Hyundai Veloster N, a dynamic fusion of performance, style, and innovation! Crafted to exhilarate every sense, this turbocharged beast redefines what it means to drive a hatchback. Buckle up and feel the rush as its turbocharged engine roars to life, delivering an impressive blend of power and precision that's bound to leave you craving more.


But it's not just about raw power - the Veloster N is engineered for the ultimate driving experience. Its sport-tuned suspension and high-performance brakes ensure unmatched handling and control, whether you're navigating tight corners or cruising down the open highway. And with customizable driving modes, including Normal, Sport, N, and Custom, you can tailor the car's performance to suit your mood and driving style.


Step inside and discover a cockpit designed with the driver in mind. From the bolstered sport seats that hug you through every twist and turn to the intuitive infotainment system that keeps you connected on the go, every detail is meticulously crafted to enhance your driving pleasure.


But the excitement doesn't stop there. With striking exterior styling that demands attention wherever you go, the Veloster N is as bold and distinctive as the individuals who drive it. From its aggressive front grille to its sleek rear spoiler, every angle exudes confidence and athleticism.


Whether you're carving up mountain roads or navigating city streets, the 2021 Hyundai Veloster N is your ticket to an exhilarating driving experience. Are you ready to elevate your journey?


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2021 Hyundai Veloster