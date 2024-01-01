$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Kicks
SR ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,494 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience a new level of urban sophistication with the 2021 Nissan Kicks SR. Designed to stand out in the cityscape, the Kicks SR combines bold styling with advanced technology and thrilling performance.
Sleek and Sporty Design: Turn heads wherever you go with the sleek and sporty design of the 2021 Kicks SR. From its aggressive front grille to its eye-catching floating roofline, every angle exudes confidence and style.
Dynamic Performance: Powered by a responsive 1.6-liter engine paired with an Xtronic CVT® (Continuously Variable Transmission), the Kicks SR delivers impressive performance and efficiency. Whether navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, enjoy a smooth and exhilarating ride every time.
Tech-Savvy Interior: Step inside the Kicks SR and discover a tech-savvy interior designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Stay connected on the go with NissanConnect® infotainment system, featuring Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto integration, while available Bose® Personal® Plus audio system delivers premium sound quality.
Advanced Safety Features: Drive with peace of mind knowing that the Kicks SR is equipped with advanced safety features, including Nissan Safety Shield® 360. From automatic emergency braking to blind spot warning, the Kicks SR prioritizes your safety on the road.
Customization Options: Express your personal style with a range of customization options available for the 2021 Kicks SR. Choose from a variety of exterior color combinations and accessories to make your Kicks SR truly your own.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
