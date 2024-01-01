Menu
2022 Chrysler Pacifica

66,001 KM

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring - Heated Seats

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring - Heated Seats

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

$61,990

+ taxes & licensing

66,001KM
Used
VIN 2C4RC3FG0NR109043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ceramic Grey Clear Coat
  • Interior Colour BLACK/BLACK/BLACK
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AB1985B
  • Mileage 66,001 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

This Chrysler Pacifica is the most flexible minivan on the market, bar none. This 2022 Chrysler Pacifica is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Designed for the family on the go, this 2022 Chrysler Pacifica is loaded with clever and luxurious features that will make it feel like a second home on the road. Far more than your mom's old minivan, this stunning Pacifica will feel modern, sleek, and cool enough to still impress your neighbors. If you need a minivan for your growing family, but still want something that feels like a luxury sedan, then this Pacifica is designed just for you.This van has 66,001 kms. It's ceramic grey clear coat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Pacifica's trim level is Touring. The colorful and stylish cabin of this Pacifica is further enhanced with heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and folding captain chairs that offer a ton of adjustment. The navigation enhanced Uconnect 5 system is equipped with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and many more connectivity features to ensure you are always plugged into your day. Driver assistance features include lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise, blind spot monitoring, automatic braking, parking sensors, and a rear view camera. Aluminum wheels and chrome trim provide endless style while power sliding doors, a power liftgate, proximity keyless entry, and fog lamps offer incredible convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Sliding Doors, Power Liftgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC3FG0NR109043.



Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Power Options

Power Sliding Doors

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Lane Keep Assist

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

2022 Chrysler Pacifica