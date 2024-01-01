$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Honda CR-V
EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2022 Honda CR-V
EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
50,802KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HKRW2H87NH201397
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R160245A
- Mileage 50,802 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
With car-like handling and excellent fuel efficiency, this capable and comfort 2022 Honda CR-V is the total package. This 2022 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This stylish 2022 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether you're a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical 2022 CR-V has got you covered! This SUV has 50,802 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is EX-L. This EX-L is equipped with a gorgeous sunroof and luxurious leather seats for an incredible experience every time you slide behind your wheel. You get a remote that controls your sunroof, power liftgate, and power windows for ultimate convenience along with memory seats. Other additions include a heated steering wheel, Honda LaneWatch, and fog lamps. This midsize SUV is ready to make memories with your family, featuring an incredible infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. That assistance carries to the active safety suite complete with lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, automatic braking, and a driver alertness monitor. Proximity keys with remote start offer awesome convenience, and heated seats make sure you always drive comfy. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Memory Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Heated Seats.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
With car-like handling and excellent fuel efficiency, this capable and comfort 2022 Honda CR-V is the total package. This 2022 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This stylish 2022 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether you're a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical 2022 CR-V has got you covered! This SUV has 50,802 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is EX-L. This EX-L is equipped with a gorgeous sunroof and luxurious leather seats for an incredible experience every time you slide behind your wheel. You get a remote that controls your sunroof, power liftgate, and power windows for ultimate convenience along with memory seats. Other additions include a heated steering wheel, Honda LaneWatch, and fog lamps. This midsize SUV is ready to make memories with your family, featuring an incredible infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. That assistance carries to the active safety suite complete with lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, automatic braking, and a driver alertness monitor. Proximity keys with remote start offer awesome convenience, and heated seats make sure you always drive comfy. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Memory Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Heated Seats.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Automatic Braking
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring - Heated Seats 66,001 KM $61,990 + tax & lic
2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription 7-Passenger - Navigation 96,436 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Honda CR-V EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats 50,802 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Abbotsford Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
1-800-627-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2022 Honda CR-V