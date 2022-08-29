$58,999+ tax & licensing
$58,999
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Ultimate - Cooled Seats
$58,999
+ taxes & licensing
19,232KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tcm
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,232 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $60769 - Our Price is just $58999!
This Hyundai Tucson questions every detail. This 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 19,232 kms. It's tcm in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 226HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson Hybrid's trim level is Ultimate. This Ultimate Tucson Hybrid offers remote automatic parking, an aerial view camera, and memory settings, essentially giving your full tie valet service. Heated and cooled leather seats provide a luxurious setting under the incredible sunroof. A power liftgate, heated steering wheel, remote start, proximity keyless entry, and proximity cargo access offer cutting edge convenience for the modern family. Stay connected with touchscreen infotainment including navigation, a Bose Premium Audio system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a hands free Bluetooth phone system. A comprehensive safety suite including lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, blind spot assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, and a rear view camera helps you stay safe on those long family adventures. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.32 Axle Ratio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Aluminum
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Chrome Trim
Premium Audio
Navigation
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Lane Keep Assist
Proximity Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated (3-Steps) & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats
Radio: Bose AM/FM/MP3/XM Prem Audio System w/Nav
Emergency communication system: BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription
