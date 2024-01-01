Menu
SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING, TOUCHSCREEN

Unleash Your Adventure with the 2023 Honda HR-V Sport!

Introducing the ultimate crossover SUV designed for those who crave excitement and versatility the 2023 Honda HR-V Sport. Elevate your driving experience with its bold design, dynamic performance, and advanced features.

Make a statement wherever you go with the sleek and sporty exterior of the 2023 Honda HR-V Sport. Its athletic stance and aggressive styling demand attention on the road, while its spacious interior offers comfort and convenience for all your adventures.

Get ready to tackle any terrain with confidence thanks to the advanced performance capabilities of the 2023 Honda HR-V Sport. Whether youre navigating city streets or exploring off-road trails, its responsive handling and powerful engine ensure a thrilling ride every time.

Stay connected and entertained on the go with the latest technology features, including a state-of-the-art infotainment system and advanced driver-assist technologies that prioritize safety without compromising on fun.

Dont settle for an ordinary drive upgrade to extraordinary with the 2023 Honda HR-V Sport.

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2023 Honda HR-V

26,431 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Sport REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH

Sport REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

26,431KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3CZRZ2H58PM107128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 26,431 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING, TOUCHSCREEN


Unleash Your Adventure with the 2023 Honda HR-V Sport!


Introducing the ultimate crossover SUV designed for those who crave excitement and versatility the 2023 Honda HR-V Sport. Elevate your driving experience with its bold design, dynamic performance, and advanced features.


Make a statement wherever you go with the sleek and sporty exterior of the 2023 Honda HR-V Sport. Its athletic stance and aggressive styling demand attention on the road, while its spacious interior offers comfort and convenience for all your adventures.


Get ready to tackle any terrain with confidence thanks to the advanced performance capabilities of the 2023 Honda HR-V Sport. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off-road trails, its responsive handling and powerful engine ensure a thrilling ride every time.


Stay connected and entertained on the go with the latest technology features, including a state-of-the-art infotainment system and advanced driver-assist technologies that prioritize safety without compromising on fun.


Don't settle for an ordinary drive upgrade to extraordinary with the 2023 Honda HR-V Sport.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

