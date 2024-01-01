$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
P250 S ONE OWNER & NO ACCIDENTS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RE766580A
- Mileage 40,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the epitome of luxury and versatility - the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar. Crafted to elevate your driving experience, the Velar combines exquisite design with cutting-edge technology and unmatched performance.
With its sleek lines and aerodynamic silhouette, the Range Rover Velar exudes sophistication and style. Step inside the refined interior, where premium materials and meticulous attention to detail create a sense of luxury. Sink into the Windsor leather seats and enjoy the spaciousness and comfort as you embark on your journey.
Equipped with advanced technology, the Velar ensures you stay connected and entertained on the road. The Touch Pro Duo infotainment system features dual 10-inch touchscreens, providing intuitive control over navigation, media, and vehicle settings. With the optional Head-Up Display, important information is projected onto the windshield, keeping your eyes on the road ahead.
Experience uncompromising performance with a range of powerful engines, including a responsive turbocharged four-cylinder and a thrilling supercharged V6. With Land Rover's legendary Terrain Response system, the Velar conquers any terrain with confidence and ease, whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off-road trails.
Safety is paramount in the Range Rover Velar, with a suite of advanced driver assistance features including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and more, ensuring peace of mind on every journey.
Elevate your driving experience with the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
