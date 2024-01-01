Menu
Account
Sign In
NAVIGATION, HEADS UP DISPLAY, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL <p> Introducing the epitome of luxury and versatility - the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar. Crafted to elevate your driving experience, the Velar combines exquisite design with cutting-edge technology and unmatched performance. <p> With its sleek lines and aerodynamic silhouette, the Range Rover Velar exudes sophistication and style. Step inside the refined interior, where premium materials and meticulous attention to detail create a sense of luxury. Sink into the Windsor leather seats and enjoy the spaciousness and comfort as you embark on your journey. <p> Equipped with advanced technology, the Velar ensures you stay connected and entertained on the road. The Touch Pro Duo infotainment system features dual 10-inch touchscreens, providing intuitive control over navigation, media, and vehicle settings. With the optional Head-Up Display, important information is projected onto the windshield, keeping your eyes on the road ahead. <p> Experience uncompromising performance with a range of powerful engines, including a responsive turbocharged four-cylinder and a thrilling supercharged V6. With Land Rovers legendary Terrain Response system, the Velar conquers any terrain with confidence and ease, whether youre navigating city streets or exploring off-road trails. <p> Safety is paramount in the Range Rover Velar, with a suite of advanced driver assistance features including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and more, ensuring peace of mind on every journey. <P> Elevate your driving experience with the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar. <p> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <p> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

40,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P250 S ONE OWNER & NO ACCIDENTS!!

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P250 S ONE OWNER & NO ACCIDENTS!!

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

  1. 11262233
  2. 11262233
  3. 11262233
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
40,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SALYJ2EX5PA349248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RE766580A
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION, HEADS UP DISPLAY, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL


Introducing the epitome of luxury and versatility - the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar. Crafted to elevate your driving experience, the Velar combines exquisite design with cutting-edge technology and unmatched performance.


With its sleek lines and aerodynamic silhouette, the Range Rover Velar exudes sophistication and style. Step inside the refined interior, where premium materials and meticulous attention to detail create a sense of luxury. Sink into the Windsor leather seats and enjoy the spaciousness and comfort as you embark on your journey.


Equipped with advanced technology, the Velar ensures you stay connected and entertained on the road. The Touch Pro Duo infotainment system features dual 10-inch touchscreens, providing intuitive control over navigation, media, and vehicle settings. With the optional Head-Up Display, important information is projected onto the windshield, keeping your eyes on the road ahead.


Experience uncompromising performance with a range of powerful engines, including a responsive turbocharged four-cylinder and a thrilling supercharged V6. With Land Rover's legendary Terrain Response system, the Velar conquers any terrain with confidence and ease, whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off-road trails.


Safety is paramount in the Range Rover Velar, with a suite of advanced driver assistance features including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and more, ensuring peace of mind on every journey.


Elevate your driving experience with the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2021 Hyundai Venue Preferred NO ACCIDENTS!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 Hyundai Venue Preferred NO ACCIDENTS!! 68,599 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe ESSENTIAL HEATED STEERING, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe ESSENTIAL HEATED STEERING, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL 147,002 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda HR-V LX ONE OWNER!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 Honda HR-V LX ONE OWNER!! 57,300 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar