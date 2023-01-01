Menu
2023 Tesla Model 3

49,494 KM

Details Features

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
2023 Tesla Model 3

2023 Tesla Model 3

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

49,494KM
Used
VIN 5YJ3E1EA1PF407441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA07441
  • Mileage 49,494 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

STANDARD RANGE
2023 TESLA MODEL 3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-XXXX

604-857-2657

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2023 Tesla Model 3