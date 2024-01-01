$54,388+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Off Road Package Nav, Heats Seats,
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$54,388
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,646 KM
Vehicle Description
TRD Off-Road Package
Remote Start
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Heated Seats
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
+ much, much, more!
This 2023 Tacoma is tough as nails, with impressive configurability and a great selection of standard features. This 2023 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2023 Toyota Tacoma is a result of rich off-roading legacy combined with capable modern technology, in an attractive package. Inside you'll find superior comfort and technology to keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions and its advanced off-road suspension makes sure you get home in one piece. If you find yourself ready for a truck that can actually keep up with your on the go lifestyle, then this Tacoma is a great place to start.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 21,600 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tacoma's trim level is TRD Off Road Package. Stepping up to this overbuilt Tacoma SR5 with TRD Off Road Package is a great choice as it comes loaded with a large cargo bed, handy rear step bumper and an easy lift & lower tailgate, Bilstein off-road suspension with crawl control, proximity keyless entry, heated front seats, a larger 8 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, premium speakers, wireless streaming audio, a rear view camera and SiriusXM. Additional features include rugged aluminum wheels, LED running lights, a leather wrapped steering wheel, a power driver seat, dual zone climate control, a sliding rear window and Toyota Safety Sense that includes lane departure warning, automatic highbeam assist, dynamic radar cruise control and pedestrian detection plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Trd Off Road Package, Remote Start, Navigation, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
