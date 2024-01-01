Menu
2003 Ford Econoline E-350 Super Duty Cargo Cargo Van Ladder Rack Rear Shelving, Onan Generator 5.4L V8 SOHC 16V engine, 8 cylinder, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $13,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $13,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2003 Ford Econoline

107,172 KM

$13,510

+ tax & licensing
2003 Ford Econoline

E-350 Super Duty Cargo Van Ladder Rack Rear Shelving With Generator

2003 Ford Econoline

E-350 Super Duty Cargo Van Ladder Rack Rear Shelving With Generator

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$13,510

+ taxes & licensing

107,172KM
Used
VIN 1FTSE34L83HB76851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 107,172 KM

Vehicle Description

2003 Ford Econoline E-350 Super Duty Cargo Cargo Van Ladder Rack Rear Shelving, Onan Generator 5.4L V8 SOHC 16V engine, 8 cylinder, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $13,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $13,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Interior

Trip Computer

Safety

Driver Airbag

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$13,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2003 Ford Econoline