$18,890+ taxes & licensing
2004 BMW 6 Series
645Ci Convertible 4.4L V8
2004 BMW 6 Series
645Ci Convertible 4.4L V8
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$18,890
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 111,143 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2004 BMW 645Ci Convertible is powered by a 4.4L N62 V8 paired with a 6-speed ZF automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, delivering refined performance in a grand touring convertible package. It features adaptive headlights with auto-leveling and high-pressure washers, along with leather upholstery, power-adjustable heated front sport seats, and driver memory functions for added comfort.
Additional equipment includes BMWs iDrive infotainment system, a premium AM/FM stereo system with 8 speakers and dual subwoofers, dual-zone automatic climate control, parking distance sensors, 4-wheel ABS, and power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors. Finished in silver with a black leather interior, this 2-door convertible offers a combination of luxury, performance, and open-top driving enjoyment. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $18,890.00 plus $375 processing fee, $19,265.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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