2004 BMW 6 Series

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This 2004 BMW 645Ci Convertible is powered by a 4.4L N62 V8 paired with a 6-speed ZF automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, delivering refined performance in a grand touring convertible package. It features adaptive headlights with auto-leveling and high-pressure washers, along with leather upholstery, power-adjustable heated front sport seats, and driver memory functions for added comfort. Additional equipment includes BMWs iDrive infotainment system, a premium AM/FM stereo system with 8 speakers and dual subwoofers, dual-zone automatic climate control, parking distance sensors, 4-wheel ABS, and power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors. Finished in silver with a black leather interior, this 2-door convertible offers a combination of luxury, performance, and open-top driving enjoyment. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $18,890.00 plus $375 processing fee, $19,265.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2004 BMW 6 Series

111,143 KM

Details Description Features

$18,890

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2004 BMW 6 Series

645Ci Convertible 4.4L V8

Watch This Vehicle
14032983

2004 BMW 6 Series

645Ci Convertible 4.4L V8

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$18,890

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
111,143KM
VIN WBAEK73484B320620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 111,143 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2004 BMW 645Ci Convertible is powered by a 4.4L N62 V8 paired with a 6-speed ZF automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, delivering refined performance in a grand touring convertible package. It features adaptive headlights with auto-leveling and high-pressure washers, along with leather upholstery, power-adjustable heated front sport seats, and driver memory functions for added comfort.

Additional equipment includes BMWs iDrive infotainment system, a premium AM/FM stereo system with 8 speakers and dual subwoofers, dual-zone automatic climate control, parking distance sensors, 4-wheel ABS, and power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors. Finished in silver with a black leather interior, this 2-door convertible offers a combination of luxury, performance, and open-top driving enjoyment. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $18,890.00 plus $375 processing fee, $19,265.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Leather Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$18,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2004 BMW 6 Series