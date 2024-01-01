Menu
2005 Freightliner MT45 Chassis Diesel Cargo Step Diesel Van Dually, 4.8L L4 DIESEL engine, 4 cylinder, 1 door, automatic, 4X2, AM/FM radio, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Overall length: 27 Feet. Inside box dimensions: 18 Feet long by 7 Feet 8 inches wide by 6 Feet 10 inches Tall. $9,000.00 plus $375 processing fee, $9,375.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

431,086 KM

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
431,086KM
VIN 4UZAAPDH55CV41072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 431,086 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Freightliner MT45 Chassis Diesel Cargo Step Diesel Van Dually, 4.8L L4 DIESEL engine, 4 cylinder, 1 door, automatic, 4X2, AM/FM radio, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Overall length: 27 Feet. Inside box dimensions: 18 Feet long by 7 Feet 8 inches wide by 6 Feet 10 inches Tall. $9,000.00 plus $375 processing fee, $9,375.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

