2006 GMC W3500 16 Foot Cube Van Diesel, 5.2L L4 TURBO DIESEL engine., 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio. Estimated measurements Width 7 Foot 8inches, height 7 feet. Certificate and Decal Valid April 2025 $24,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $25,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2006 GMC W3500

159,565 KM

$24,810

+ tax & licensing
2006 GMC W3500

16 Foot Cube Van Diesel

2006 GMC W3500

16 Foot Cube Van Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$24,810

+ taxes & licensing

159,565KM
VIN J8DB4B16367020866

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036913
  • Mileage 159,565 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 GMC W3500 16 Foot Cube Van Diesel, 5.2L L4 TURBO DIESEL engine., 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio.
Estimated measurements Width 7 Foot 8inches, height 7 feet. Certificate and Decal Valid April 2025 $24,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $25,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$24,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2006 GMC W3500