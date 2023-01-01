Menu
2008 GMC W3500 Flat Deck Diesel, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, exhaust brake, idle speed knob, overhead storage compartments, outside storage compartment, folding middle seat, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Measurements: 16 foot long, 8 foot wide flat deck.(All the measurements are deemed to be true but are not guaranteed). Certificate and Decal Valid to October 2024 $27,530.00 plus $375 processing fee, $27,905.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

307,034 KM

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

307,034KM
Used
VIN J8DB4W16487400535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036485
  • Mileage 307,034 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

Heated Exterior Mirror
Automatic Load-Leveling
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

