141,545 KM

$50,810

+ tax & licensing
Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

141,545KM
Used
VIN 2NPLHZ7X67M687729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036620
  • Mileage 141,545 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Peterbilt 335 Telex crane Truck Dually Diesel Air Brakes, 8.3L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, manual, 4X2, Eaton fuller 6 speed, diff lock, engine fan override, cruise control, trailer brake controller, trailer brake air supply, ac, am/fm radio, front winch, PTO, air seats, cummins diesel engine, white exterior, black interior, leather. PTO hours 4731 hours. Crane Decal valid to December 2024 , Truck Certification and Decal valid to January 2025 $50,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $51,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Repo.com

604-522-7376

