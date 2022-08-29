$69,950+ tax & licensing
2008 PETERBILT 335
22 Foot Cube Van With Reefer Air Brakes Diesel
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Listing ID: 9032578
- Stock #: BC0035046
- VIN: 2NPLHN7X38M755088
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
2008 Peterbilt 335 22 Foot Cube Van With Reefer Air Brakes Diesel, 2 door, manual, cruise control, 10 speed, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior. Certification and Decal valid until May 2023. $69,950.00 plus $350 processing fee, $70,300.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
