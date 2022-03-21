$55,840+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford F-750
Regular Cab 2WD Bucket Truck Diesel
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Listing ID: 8794199
- Stock #: BC0035067
- VIN: 3FRWF75C98V076746
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Ford F-750 Regular Cab 2WD Bucket Truck Diesel, 6 cylinder Cummins, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Wheelbase 16.5 feet, Certificate and Decal valid to June 2023 Boom Certification valid June 2023 $55,840.00 plus $350 processing fee, $56,190.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
