2008 Ford F-750

0 KM

Details Description Features

$55,840

+ tax & licensing
$55,840

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2008 Ford F-750

2008 Ford F-750

Regular Cab 2WD Bucket Truck Diesel

2008 Ford F-750

Regular Cab 2WD Bucket Truck Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$55,840

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8794199
  Stock #: BC0035067
  VIN: 3FRWF75C98V076746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0035067
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Ford F-750 Regular Cab 2WD Bucket Truck Diesel, 6 cylinder Cummins, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Wheelbase 16.5 feet, Certificate and Decal valid to June 2023 Boom Certification valid June 2023 $55,840.00 plus $350 processing fee, $56,190.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Front side airbag
Automatic Load-Leveling
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

