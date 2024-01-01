Menu
2013 Kubota RTV 1100 4x4 Side by Side with Dump Box Diesel, automatic, 4WD, orange exterior, black interior, vinyl. $19,530.00 plus $375 processing fee, $19,905.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2013 KUBOTA RTV 1100

$19,530

+ tax & licensing
4x4 Side by Side with Dump Box Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
VIN A5KC1HDATDG039219

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2013 Kubota RTV 1100 4x4 Side by Side with Dump Box Diesel, automatic, 4WD, orange exterior, black interior, vinyl. $19,530.00 plus $375 processing fee, $19,905.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Locking Differential

