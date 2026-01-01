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This 2008 International DuraStar 4300 water truck is powered by a 7.6L 6-cylinder diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission and configured as a 4x2. Built for dust suppression, construction support, road maintenance, landscaping, and other commercial water-hauling applications, this medium-duty truck offers a practical and durable platform for fleet operations. Additional equipment includes a backup camera, beacon lights, cone holders, trailer hitch receiver, AM/FM radio, and air conditioning with heat. The straightforward controls and commercial-duty chassis make it well suited for municipal, industrial, and construction environments. Finished in white with a gray vinyl interior, this International DuraStar 4300 provides a functional water truck configuration designed for demanding jobsite and fleet use. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $99,980.00 plus $375 processing fee, $100,355.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2008 International DuraStar

52,789 KM

Details Description Features

$99,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 International DuraStar

4300 Water Truck

Watch This Vehicle
14303726

2008 International DuraStar

4300 Water Truck

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$99,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
52,789KM
VIN 1HTMMAAP98H652929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0039096
  • Mileage 52,789 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2008 International DuraStar 4300 water truck is powered by a 7.6L 6-cylinder diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission and configured as a 4x2. Built for dust suppression, construction support, road maintenance, landscaping, and other commercial water-hauling applications, this medium-duty truck offers a practical and durable platform for fleet operations.

Additional equipment includes a backup camera, beacon lights, cone holders, trailer hitch receiver, AM/FM radio, and air conditioning with heat. The straightforward controls and commercial-duty chassis make it well suited for municipal, industrial, and construction environments.

Finished in white with a gray vinyl interior, this International DuraStar 4300 provides a functional water truck configuration designed for demanding jobsite and fleet use. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $99,980.00 plus $375 processing fee, $100,355.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-7376

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$99,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2008 International DuraStar