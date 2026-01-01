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This 2018 International DuraStar 4300 roll-off tow truck is powered by a Cummins B6.7 6.7L diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission and configured as a 4x2. Built for vehicle recovery, equipment transport, and commercial towing operations, this truck features a 24-foot roll-off deck measuring approximately 24 feet long by 8 feet 6 inches wide. Equipped with a winch, stabilizers, trailer hitch receiver, and work lights, this unit is designed to assist with loading, securing, and transporting vehicles or equipment. Additional features include a Garmin navigation system, power door locks, power mirrors, AM/FM radio, and air conditioning with heat for operator comfort. Built on a 254-inch wheelbase chassis and finished in white with a gray vinyl interior, this International DuraStar 4300 offers a capable medium-duty towing platform suitable for recovery services, fleet operations, equipment transport, and commercial hauling applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $99,980.00 plus $375 processing fee, $100,355.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2018 International DuraStar

274,058 KM

Details Description Features

$99,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 International DuraStar

4300 24-Foot Roll-Off Tow Truck

Watch This Vehicle
14343374

2018 International DuraStar

4300 24-Foot Roll-Off Tow Truck

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$99,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
274,058KM
VIN 1HTMMMMP5JH710358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0039115
  • Mileage 274,058 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 International DuraStar 4300 roll-off tow truck is powered by a Cummins B6.7 6.7L diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission and configured as a 4x2. Built for vehicle recovery, equipment transport, and commercial towing operations, this truck features a 24-foot roll-off deck measuring approximately 24 feet long by 8 feet 6 inches wide.

Equipped with a winch, stabilizers, trailer hitch receiver, and work lights, this unit is designed to assist with loading, securing, and transporting vehicles or equipment. Additional features include a Garmin navigation system, power door locks, power mirrors, AM/FM radio, and air conditioning with heat for operator comfort.

Built on a 254-inch wheelbase chassis and finished in white with a gray vinyl interior, this International DuraStar 4300 offers a capable medium-duty towing platform suitable for recovery services, fleet operations, equipment transport, and commercial hauling applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $99,980.00 plus $375 processing fee, $100,355.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

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6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$99,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2018 International DuraStar