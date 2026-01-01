$99,980+ taxes & licensing
2018 International DuraStar
4300 24-Foot Roll-Off Tow Truck
2018 International DuraStar
4300 24-Foot Roll-Off Tow Truck
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$99,980
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BC0039115
- Mileage 274,058 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 International DuraStar 4300 roll-off tow truck is powered by a Cummins B6.7 6.7L diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission and configured as a 4x2. Built for vehicle recovery, equipment transport, and commercial towing operations, this truck features a 24-foot roll-off deck measuring approximately 24 feet long by 8 feet 6 inches wide.
Equipped with a winch, stabilizers, trailer hitch receiver, and work lights, this unit is designed to assist with loading, securing, and transporting vehicles or equipment. Additional features include a Garmin navigation system, power door locks, power mirrors, AM/FM radio, and air conditioning with heat for operator comfort.
Built on a 254-inch wheelbase chassis and finished in white with a gray vinyl interior, this International DuraStar 4300 offers a capable medium-duty towing platform suitable for recovery services, fleet operations, equipment transport, and commercial hauling applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $99,980.00 plus $375 processing fee, $100,355.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
Burnaby
Call Dealer
604-522-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-522-7376