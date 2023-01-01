Menu
2008 Suzuki Carry

59,931 KM

Details Description

$15,510

+ tax & licensing
$15,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

4 wheel Drive Right Hand Drive

4 wheel Drive Right Hand Drive

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$15,510

+ taxes & licensing

59,931KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10287939
  • Stock #: BC0036189
  • VIN: DA63T-547993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0036189
  • Mileage 59,931 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Suzuki Carry Pick up 4 wheel Drive, Right Hand Drive 4 cylinder Automatic transmission, with fold down sides converting into a 6.6 foot flat deck Air conditioned. $15,510.00 plus $350 processing fee, $15,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

