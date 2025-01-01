Menu
2009 Ford Econoline E-450 Super Duty diesel passenger bus with seating for 13 including the driver. Features a Braun wheelchair lift with an 800 lb capacity, automated passenger entry door, and rear Trans Air air conditioning. Powered by a 6.0L V8 diesel engine with automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Equipped with cruise control, AM/FM/CD radio, power body switch, and interior storage compartments. Measures 27 ft 7 in long and 9 ft 5 in high.

2009 Ford Econoline

142,195 KM

$32,770

+ taxes & licensing
13172567

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
142,195KM
VIN 1FDFE45P09DA36409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 142,195 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Exterior

Steel Wheels

