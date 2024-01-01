Menu
2009 Hino 338 Garbage Truck Dually Diesel Air Brakes,7.6L L6 DIESEL engine., 2 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, Allison automatic transmission, AM/FM radio, white exterior, black interior, cloth.Certificate and Decal valid until January 2025 $26,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $26,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2009 Hino 338

0 KM

$26,510

+ tax & licensing
2009 Hino 338

Garbage Truck Dually Diesel Air Brakes

2009 Hino 338

Garbage Truck Dually Diesel Air Brakes

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$26,510

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 5PVNV8JT694S51416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036645
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Hino 338 Garbage Truck Dually Diesel Air Brakes,7.6L L6 DIESEL engine., 2 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, Allison automatic transmission, AM/FM radio, white exterior, black interior, cloth.Certificate and Decal valid until January 2025 $26,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $26,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Front side airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$26,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2009 Hino 338