Menu
Account
Sign In
2011 Chevrolet Suburban 5 Seater 4WD EX Government, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors. $20,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $21,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2011 Chevrolet Suburban

182,854 KM

Details Description Features

$20,810

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Chevrolet Suburban

5 Seater 4WD EX Government

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Suburban

5 Seater 4WD EX Government

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 11413048
  2. 11413048
  3. 11413048
  4. 11413048
  5. 11413048
  6. 11413048
  7. 11413048
  8. 11413048
  9. 11413048
  10. 11413048
  11. 11413048
  12. 11413048
  13. 11413048
  14. 11413048
  15. 11413048
  16. 11413048
  17. 11413048
  18. 11413048
  19. 11413048
  20. 11413048
  21. 11413048
  22. 11413048
  23. 11413048
  24. 11413048
  25. 11413048
  26. 11413048
  27. 11413048
  28. 11413048
  29. 11413048
  30. 11413048
  31. 11413048
  32. 11413048
  33. 11413048
  34. 11413048
  35. 11413048
  36. 11413048
  37. 11413048
  38. 11413048
  39. 11413048
  40. 11413048
  41. 11413048
  42. 11413048
  43. 11413048
  44. 11413048
  45. 11413048
  46. 11413048
  47. 11413048
  48. 11413048
  49. 11413048
  50. 11413048
Contact Seller

$20,810

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
182,854KM
VIN 1GNWKLEG9BR124639

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,854 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Chevrolet Suburban 5 Seater 4WD EX Government, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors. $20,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $21,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
First Aid Kit
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
SPLASH GUARDS

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Second Row Sound Controls
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2008 CASE Super 580M Backhoe Loader 4x4 With Rear Stabilizers Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2008 CASE Super 580M Backhoe Loader 4x4 With Rear Stabilizers Diesel 0 $28,210 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Suburban 5 Seater 4WD EX Government for sale in Burnaby, BC
2011 Chevrolet Suburban 5 Seater 4WD EX Government 182,854 KM $20,810 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Freightliner Thomas Bus Diesel 29 Passenger with Hydraulic Brakes for sale in Burnaby, BC
2014 Freightliner Thomas Bus Diesel 29 Passenger with Hydraulic Brakes 45,531 KM $59,870 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Suburban