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<p>Looking for a tough and reliable truck that can handle anything you throw at it? Milani Auto Sales has the perfect solution for you. This 2012 Ford F-150 XLT is a workhorse ready to get the job done, whether its hauling equipment for your business, towing your weekend adventure gear, or simply navigating the Canadian roads with confidence. Its robust 4.6L engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and sure-footed 4-wheel drive, makes it a capable companion for any task.</p><p>This F-150 XLT isnt just about raw power; its built for durability and functionality. The flexible fuel capability gives you options at the pump, and its classic pickup truck design means you have ample cargo space for all your needs. With 240,000 kilometers on the odometer, this F-150 has proven its legendary Ford toughness and has plenty of life left for your next chapter. Come down to Milani Auto Sales and see why this F-150 is the dependable choice youve been searching for.</p><p>Here are 5 features with the most sizzle:</p><ul><li><strong>Legendary Ford Toughness:</strong> This F-150 has a proven track record of durability, built to withstand the demanding conditions Canadian drivers face.</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive Confidence:</strong> Conquer any terrain and weather with the superior traction and control offered by its 4-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Flex Fuel Versatility:</strong> Enjoy the flexibility of choosing between gasoline or E85 fuel, offering potential cost savings and environmental benefits.</li><li><strong>Powerful 4.6L Engine:</strong> Experience robust performance and towing capability that makes light work of heavy loads and long hauls.</li><li><strong>XLT Trim Excellence:</strong> Benefit from the well-equipped XLT trim, offering a comfortable and functional interior designed for both work and everyday driving.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2012 Ford F-150

240,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14496190

2012 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-770-4315

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Contact Seller
Sale

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
240,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFX1EF3CFC65179

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 240,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a tough and reliable truck that can handle anything you throw at it? Milani Auto Sales has the perfect solution for you. This 2012 Ford F-150 XLT is a workhorse ready to get the job done, whether it's hauling equipment for your business, towing your weekend adventure gear, or simply navigating the Canadian roads with confidence. Its robust 4.6L engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and sure-footed 4-wheel drive, makes it a capable companion for any task.

This F-150 XLT isn't just about raw power; it's built for durability and functionality. The flexible fuel capability gives you options at the pump, and its classic pickup truck design means you have ample cargo space for all your needs. With 240,000 kilometers on the odometer, this F-150 has proven its legendary Ford toughness and has plenty of life left for your next chapter. Come down to Milani Auto Sales and see why this F-150 is the dependable choice you've been searching for.

Here are 5 features with the most sizzle:

  • Legendary Ford Toughness: This F-150 has a proven track record of durability, built to withstand the demanding conditions Canadian drivers face.
  • 4-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any terrain and weather with the superior traction and control offered by its 4-wheel drive system.
  • Flex Fuel Versatility: Enjoy the flexibility of choosing between gasoline or E85 fuel, offering potential cost savings and environmental benefits.
  • Powerful 4.6L Engine: Experience robust performance and towing capability that makes light work of heavy loads and long hauls.
  • XLT Trim Excellence: Benefit from the well-equipped XLT trim, offering a comfortable and functional interior designed for both work and everyday driving.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

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1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

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778-770-XXXX

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778-770-4315

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$11,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Milani Auto Sales

778-770-4315

2012 Ford F-150