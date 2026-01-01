$11,990+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford F-150
XLT
2012 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-770-4315
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 240,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a tough and reliable truck that can handle anything you throw at it? Milani Auto Sales has the perfect solution for you. This 2012 Ford F-150 XLT is a workhorse ready to get the job done, whether it's hauling equipment for your business, towing your weekend adventure gear, or simply navigating the Canadian roads with confidence. Its robust 4.6L engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and sure-footed 4-wheel drive, makes it a capable companion for any task.
This F-150 XLT isn't just about raw power; it's built for durability and functionality. The flexible fuel capability gives you options at the pump, and its classic pickup truck design means you have ample cargo space for all your needs. With 240,000 kilometers on the odometer, this F-150 has proven its legendary Ford toughness and has plenty of life left for your next chapter. Come down to Milani Auto Sales and see why this F-150 is the dependable choice you've been searching for.
Here are 5 features with the most sizzle:
- Legendary Ford Toughness: This F-150 has a proven track record of durability, built to withstand the demanding conditions Canadian drivers face.
- 4-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any terrain and weather with the superior traction and control offered by its 4-wheel drive system.
- Flex Fuel Versatility: Enjoy the flexibility of choosing between gasoline or E85 fuel, offering potential cost savings and environmental benefits.
- Powerful 4.6L Engine: Experience robust performance and towing capability that makes light work of heavy loads and long hauls.
- XLT Trim Excellence: Benefit from the well-equipped XLT trim, offering a comfortable and functional interior designed for both work and everyday driving.
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