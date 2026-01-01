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2012 RAM 2500 ST Crew Cab SWB 4WD, 5.7L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, red exterior, black interior. $10,000.00 plus $375 processing fee, $10,375.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2012 RAM 2500

280,257 KM

Details Description Features

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 RAM 2500

ST CREW CAB SWB 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14328764

2012 RAM 2500

ST CREW CAB SWB 4WD

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
280,257KM
VIN 3C6TD5CT1CG230058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 280,257 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 RAM 2500 ST Crew Cab SWB 4WD, 5.7L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, red exterior, black interior. $10,000.00 plus $375 processing fee, $10,375.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Safety

Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Chrome Wheels
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Front air dam

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$10,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2012 RAM 2500