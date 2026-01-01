$12,940+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Extended Cab with Canopy
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Extended Cab with Canopy
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$12,940
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,975 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Extended Cab with Canopy, 4.8L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, yellow exterior, gray interior, cloth. This truck is a former municipality vehicle. $12,940.00 plus $375 processing fee, $13,315.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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