Menu
Account
Sign In
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Extended Cab with Canopy, 4.8L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, yellow exterior, gray interior, cloth. This truck is a former municipality vehicle. $12,940.00 plus $375 processing fee, $13,315.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

141,975 KM

Details Description Features

$12,940

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Extended Cab with Canopy

Watch This Vehicle
14212746

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Extended Cab with Canopy

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 14212746
  2. 14212746
  3. 14212746
  4. 14212746
  5. 14212746
  6. 14212746
  7. 14212746
  8. 14212746
  9. 14212746
  10. 14212746
  11. 14212746
  12. 14212746
  13. 14212746
  14. 14212746
  15. 14212746
  16. 14212746
  17. 14212746
  18. 14212746
  19. 14212746
  20. 14212746
  21. 14212746
  22. 14212746
  23. 14212746
  24. 14212746
  25. 14212746
  26. 14212746
  27. 14212746
  28. 14212746
  29. 14212746
  30. 14212746
  31. 14212746
  32. 14212746
  33. 14212746
  34. 14212746
  35. 14212746
  36. 14212746
  37. 14212746
  38. 14212746
  39. 14212746
  40. 14212746
  41. 14212746
  42. 14212746
  43. 14212746
  44. 14212746
  45. 14212746
  46. 14212746
  47. 14212746
  48. 14212746
  49. 14212746
  50. 14212746
  51. 14212746
  52. 14212746
  53. 14212746
  54. 14212746
  55. 14212746
  56. 14212746
  57. 14212746
  58. 14212746
  59. 14212746
  60. 14212746
  61. 14212746
  62. 14212746
  63. 14212746
  64. 14212746
  65. 14212746
  66. 14212746
  67. 14212746
  68. 14212746
  69. 14212746
Contact Seller

$12,940

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
141,975KM
VIN 1GCRKPEA0DZ282637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,975 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Extended Cab with Canopy, 4.8L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, yellow exterior, gray interior, cloth. This truck is a former municipality vehicle. $12,940.00 plus $375 processing fee, $13,315.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4x4 Crew Cab Pickup for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4x4 Crew Cab Pickup 137,597 KM $39,880 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Transit Connect XLT Cargo Van with Shelving for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Ford Transit Connect XLT Cargo Van with Shelving 57,423 KM $38,880 + tax & lic
Used 2014 International 7400 Workstar Dump Truck With Plow Attachment Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2014 International 7400 Workstar Dump Truck With Plow Attachment Diesel 0 $42,570 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,940

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500