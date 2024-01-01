Menu
2013 Ford F-150 SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD,Canopy Bed Slide 3.5L V6 TURBO engine, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. $12,250.00 plus $375 processing fee, $12,625.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2013 Ford F-150

238,798 KM

$12,250

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150

SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD Canopy Bed Slide

2013 Ford F-150

SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD Canopy Bed Slide

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$12,250

+ taxes & licensing

238,798KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1ET4DFD19891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 238,798 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford F-150 SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD,Canopy Bed Slide 3.5L V6 TURBO engine, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. $12,250.00 plus $375 processing fee, $12,625.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Chrome Wheels
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Front air dam
High intensity discharge headlights

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

