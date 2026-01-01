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This 2013 Ford F-250 XLT Crew Cab is powered by a 6.2L V8 gasoline engine paired with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Equipped with a 9-foot by 7-foot flatdeck, this heavy-duty pickup is configured for hauling equipment, materials, and supplies for commercial, construction, agricultural, and fleet applications. The flatdeck measures approximately 9 feet long by 7 feet wide, providing a versatile cargo platform. Additional equipment includes a trailer hitch receiver, Bluetooth connectivity, heated mirrors, cruise control, air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, and power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors. Finished in yellow with a gray cloth interior, this Ford F-250 XLT combines four-wheel-drive capability with a spacious Crew Cab and practical flatdeck configuration. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $22,770.00 plus $375 processing fee, $23,145.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2013 Ford F-250

169,400 KM

Details Description Features

$22,770

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford F-250

SD XLT Crew Cab 4x4 Flatdeck

Watch This Vehicle
14461084

2013 Ford F-250

SD XLT Crew Cab 4x4 Flatdeck

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$22,770

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
169,400KM
VIN 1FD7W2B63DEA52642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,400 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 Ford F-250 XLT Crew Cab is powered by a 6.2L V8 gasoline engine paired with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Equipped with a 9-foot by 7-foot flatdeck, this heavy-duty pickup is configured for hauling equipment, materials, and supplies for commercial, construction, agricultural, and fleet applications.

The flatdeck measures approximately 9 feet long by 7 feet wide, providing a versatile cargo platform. Additional equipment includes a trailer hitch receiver, Bluetooth connectivity, heated mirrors, cruise control, air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, and power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors.

Finished in yellow with a gray cloth interior, this Ford F-250 XLT combines four-wheel-drive capability with a spacious Crew Cab and practical flatdeck configuration. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $22,770.00 plus $375 processing fee, $23,145.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$22,770

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 Ford F-250