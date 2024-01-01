Menu
2014 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD, 2.0L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, backup camera, bluetooth, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, tan interior, leather. $9,720.00 plus $375 processing fee, $10,095.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

229,698 KM

$9,720

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

229,698KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9J93EUB50876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 229,698 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD, 2.0L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, backup camera, bluetooth, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, tan interior, leather. $9,720.00 plus $375 processing fee, $10,095.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
High intensity discharge headlights

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Ford Escape