Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Mazda CX-5

137,027 KM

Details

$14,040

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD at

Watch This Vehicle
14181322

2014 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD at

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

  1. 14181322
  2. 14181322
  3. 14181322
  4. 14181322
  5. 14181322
  6. 14181322
  7. 14181322
  8. 14181322
Contact Seller

$14,040

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
137,027KM
VIN JM3KE4CY0E0411870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black clth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA11870
  • Mileage 137,027 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2021 Honda Pilot TOURING 8P for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Honda Pilot TOURING 8P 100,156 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda CR-V EX-L 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Honda CR-V EX-L 4WD 25,640 KM $37,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Sorento SX 2.5t AWD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Kia Sorento SX 2.5t AWD 113,000 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,040

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2014 Mazda CX-5