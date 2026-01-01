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2014 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD at
2014 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD at
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$14,040
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
137,027KM
VIN JM3KE4CY0E0411870
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black clth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UTNA11870
- Mileage 137,027 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$14,040
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2014 Mazda CX-5