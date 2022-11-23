2015 Ford F-350

$29,430 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9408559

9408559 Stock #: BC0035517

BC0035517 VIN: 1FD8X3F63FED33375

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Commercial

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Cargo Area Cover Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels full size spare tire Automatic Headlights SPLASH GUARDS Mechanical Locking Differential Convenience Tow Hitch Receiver Additional Features adjustable foot pedals ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Side Head Curtain Airbag Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Vehicle Stability Control System Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate 4WD/AWD Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.