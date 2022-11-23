Menu
2015 Ford F-350

0 KM

Details Description Features

$29,430

+ tax & licensing
$29,430

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Ford F-350

2015 Ford F-350

SD Service Box With Bed Slide 4WD

2015 Ford F-350

SD Service Box With Bed Slide 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$29,430

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9408559
  • Stock #: BC0035517
  • VIN: 1FD8X3F63FED33375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ford F-350 SD Service Box With Bed Slide 4WD, 6.2L V8 OHV 16V Gas engine., 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $29,430.00 plus $350 processing fee, $29,780.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
SPLASH GUARDS
Locking Differential
Tow Hitch Receiver
adjustable foot pedals
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

