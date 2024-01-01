$75,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty King Ranch - Heated Seats
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty King Ranch - Heated Seats
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$75,800
+ taxes & licensing
159,477KM
Used
VIN 1FT8W3BT7NEC52302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Java Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17724A
- Mileage 159,477 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Diesel Engine, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Interior!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
This Ford Super Duty is the toughest, most capable pickup truck that Ford has ever built, and thats saying a lot. This 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 159,477 kms. It's rapid red metallic tinted clearcoat in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is King Ranch. Upgrading to this premium F-350 King Ranch is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with unique aluminum wheels, exclusive Kingsville brown leather seats that are heated and cooled, a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system with SiriusXM radio, painted exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. This impressive truck also includes a colour touchscreen with built-in navigation, SYNC 4, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, illuminated side running boards, power front seats and heated rear seats, a useful driver door keypad, Ford Co-Pilot360 with a 360 degree camera and rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, lane departure waring, automatic emergency braking and genuine wood trim, a leather heated steering wheel, dual zone climate control, smart device remote engine start, power adjustable pedals plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Diesel Engine, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Interior, Traction Control, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT7NEC52302.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Tailgate Step
Spray-in bedliner
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Powertrain
Diesel Engine
Convenience
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Chrome Tubular Side Steps
LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
Collision Warning
KING RANCH ULTIMATE PACKAGE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
2022 Ford F-350