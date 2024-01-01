$22,500+ tax & licensing
2015 GENIE GS-4047
Boom Lift
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Commercial
- Stock # BC0036715
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2000 Genie GS-4047 Boom Lift, electric & Bi-energy scissor lift, Front wheel drive and zero inside turning radius, compact dimensions for easily passing through standard double doors, link stack is entered at full elevation and platform extension for machine rigidity, user-friendly smart link control and diagnostic system, blue exterior. Maximum working height 44 Foot 11 Inches, Capacity 770lbs, machine width 3 feet 11 inches, machine length 8 feet 2 inches, Weight 7100 lb. $22,500.00 plus $375 processing fee, $22,875.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
