2015 GENIE GS-4047

2000 Genie GS-4047 Boom Lift, electric & Bi-energy scissor lift, Front wheel drive and zero inside turning radius, compact dimensions for easily passing through standard double doors, link stack is entered at full elevation and platform extension for machine rigidity, user-friendly smart link control and diagnostic system, blue exterior. Maximum working height 44 Foot 11 Inches, Capacity 770lbs, machine width 3 feet 11 inches, machine length 8 feet 2 inches, Weight 7100 lb. $22,500.00 plus $375 processing fee, $22,875.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

VIN GS4715D1271

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Stock # BC0036715
  • Mileage 0 KM

