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2015 Honda Odyssey EX, 3.5L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, DVD player, power rear doors, push button start, heated seats, bluetooth, auxiliary port, USB, stowing seats, backup camera, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior. $8,380.00 plus $375 processing fee, $8,755.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2015 Honda Odyssey

286,431 KM

Details Description Features

$8,380

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda Odyssey

EX

Watch This Vehicle
14536227

2015 Honda Odyssey

EX

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$8,380

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
286,431KM
VIN 5FNRL5H44FB502443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 286,431 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Honda Odyssey EX, 3.5L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, DVD player, power rear doors, push button start, heated seats, bluetooth, auxiliary port, USB, stowing seats, backup camera, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior. $8,380.00 plus $375 processing fee, $8,755.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Run flat tires

Additional Features

Subwoofer
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$8,380

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2015 Honda Odyssey