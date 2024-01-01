Menu
Account
Sign In
2015 International 7400 16 Foot Flat Deck Diesel 4X4, 7.6L L6 DIESEL engine, Automatic, 4X4, Cruise Control, Work Light, Regen, Roda Deaco Van, Allison Automatic, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Differential Lock, 4WD High & Low, Eberspacher Heater, White Exterior. Deck Dimensions: Length 16 Feet Width 8 Feet 5 Inches. Engine Hours: 6395 Certificate and Decal Valid to May 2025 $59,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $60,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2015 International 7400

110,453 KM

Details Description Features

$59,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 International 7400

16 Foot Flat Deck Diesel 4X4 Air Brakes

Watch This Vehicle

2015 International 7400

16 Foot Flat Deck Diesel 4X4 Air Brakes

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 11317801
  2. 11317801
  3. 11317801
  4. 11317801
  5. 11317801
  6. 11317801
  7. 11317801
  8. 11317801
  9. 11317801
  10. 11317801
  11. 11317801
  12. 11317801
  13. 11317801
  14. 11317801
  15. 11317801
  16. 11317801
  17. 11317801
  18. 11317801
  19. 11317801
  20. 11317801
  21. 11317801
  22. 11317801
  23. 11317801
  24. 11317801
  25. 11317801
  26. 11317801
  27. 11317801
  28. 11317801
  29. 11317801
  30. 11317801
  31. 11317801
  32. 11317801
  33. 11317801
  34. 11317801
  35. 11317801
  36. 11317801
  37. 11317801
  38. 11317801
  39. 11317801
  40. 11317801
  41. 11317801
  42. 11317801
  43. 11317801
  44. 11317801
  45. 11317801
  46. 11317801
  47. 11317801
  48. 11317801
  49. 11317801
  50. 11317801
Contact Seller

$59,750

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
110,453KM
Used
VIN 1HTWEAAN7FH040763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 110,453 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 International 7400 16 Foot Flat Deck Diesel 4X4, 7.6L L6 DIESEL engine, Automatic, 4X4, Cruise Control, Work Light, Regen, Roda Deaco Van, Allison Automatic, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Differential Lock, 4WD High & Low, Eberspacher Heater, White Exterior. Deck Dimensions: Length 16 Feet Width 8 Feet 5 Inches. Engine Hours: 6395 Certificate and Decal Valid to May 2025 $59,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $60,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Additional Features

4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2008 Ford F-450 Crew Cab 4WD Service Truck Dually Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2008 Ford F-450 Crew Cab 4WD Service Truck Dually Diesel 234,622 KM $21,250 + tax & lic
Used 2014 International TerraStar Cube Van Diesel 18 foot With Power Tail Gate for sale in Burnaby, BC
2014 International TerraStar Cube Van Diesel 18 foot With Power Tail Gate 202,862 KM $25,670 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Freightliner M2106 Bucket Dump Truck Diesel Dually Hydraulic Brakes for sale in Burnaby, BC
2007 Freightliner M2106 Bucket Dump Truck Diesel Dually Hydraulic Brakes 109,285 KM $88,510 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,750

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2015 International 7400