Menu
Account
Sign In
2015 Isuzu NPR HD 20 Foot Dually Cube Van, 2 door, V8 Gas engine automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, alpine head unit with bluetooth, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Measurements: 20 foot long, 8 foot wide, 8 foot height.(All the measurements are deemed to be true but are not guaranteed). Certificate and Decal valid to January 2025 $47,580.00 plus $375 processing fee, $47,955.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2015 Isuzu NPR

127,428 KM

Details Description Features

$47,580

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Isuzu NPR

HD 20 Foot Dually Cube Van

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Isuzu NPR

HD 20 Foot Dually Cube Van

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 10936646
  2. 10936646
  3. 10936646
  4. 10936646
  5. 10936646
  6. 10936646
  7. 10936646
  8. 10936646
  9. 10936646
  10. 10936646
  11. 10936646
  12. 10936646
  13. 10936646
  14. 10936646
  15. 10936646
  16. 10936646
  17. 10936646
  18. 10936646
  19. 10936646
  20. 10936646
  21. 10936646
  22. 10936646
  23. 10936646
  24. 10936646
  25. 10936646
  26. 10936646
  27. 10936646
  28. 10936646
  29. 10936646
  30. 10936646
  31. 10936646
  32. 10936646
  33. 10936646
  34. 10936646
  35. 10936646
  36. 10936646
  37. 10936646
  38. 10936646
  39. 10936646
  40. 10936646
  41. 10936646
  42. 10936646
  43. 10936646
  44. 10936646
  45. 10936646
  46. 10936646
  47. 10936646
  48. 10936646
  49. 10936646
  50. 10936646
Contact Seller

$47,580

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
127,428KM
Used
VIN 54DC4W1B3FS803320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036685
  • Mileage 127,428 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Isuzu NPR HD 20 Foot Dually Cube Van, 2 door, V8 Gas engine automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, alpine head unit with bluetooth, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Measurements: 20 foot long, 8 foot wide, 8 foot height.(All the measurements are deemed to be true but are not guaranteed). Certificate and Decal valid to January 2025 $47,580.00 plus $375 processing fee, $47,955.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2018 Ford Transit 350 HD High Roof Cargo Van Dually Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Ford Transit 350 HD High Roof Cargo Van Dually Diesel 138,053 KM $38,810 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 3500 Limited Crew Cab SWB 4WD Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 RAM 3500 Limited Crew Cab SWB 4WD Diesel 57,241 KM $83,790 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Express G4500 21 Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Accessibility for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 Chevrolet Express G4500 21 Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Accessibility 460,572 KM $17,100 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,580

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2015 Isuzu NPR