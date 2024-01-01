Menu
Account
Sign In
2015 SkyJack SJ 4632 Boom Lift, Drivable full height, 24V DC power source, Low voltage battery protection, solid rubber non marking tries, 28 mph, hinged railing system, flashing light, light duty pipe rack, variable speed, rear 2 wheel hydraulic drive, dual holding brake, green exterior. 700 Lb capacity, Maximum working height 32 foot platform height,5075LBS. $18,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $19,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2015 SKYJACK SJ 4632

0 KM

Details Description

$18,710

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 SKYJACK SJ 4632

Boom Lift

Watch This Vehicle

2015 SKYJACK SJ 4632

Boom Lift

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 10977410
  2. 10977410
  3. 10977410
  4. 10977410
  5. 10977410
  6. 10977410
  7. 10977410
  8. 10977410
  9. 10977410
  10. 10977410
  11. 10977410
  12. 10977410
  13. 10977410
  14. 10977410
  15. 10977410
  16. 10977410
  17. 10977410
  18. 10977410
  19. 10977410
  20. 10977410
Contact Seller

$18,710

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 70023181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Stock # BC0036714
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 SkyJack SJ 4632 Boom Lift, Drivable full height, 24V DC power source, Low voltage battery protection, solid rubber non marking tries, 28 mph, hinged railing system, flashing light, light duty pipe rack, variable speed, rear 2 wheel hydraulic drive, dual holding brake, green exterior. 700 Lb capacity, Maximum working height 32 foot platform height,5075LBS. $18,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $19,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT 42,339 KM $28,810 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV 1LT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV 1LT 6,702 KM $34,760 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Express G4500 21 Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Accessibility for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Chevrolet Express G4500 21 Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Accessibility 486,810 KM $16,470 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,710

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2015 SKYJACK SJ 4632