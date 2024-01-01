2015 SKYJACK SJ66T

Menu
2015 SkyJack SJ 66T Boom Lift 4WD, Diesel 66 foot, drivable full height, easy drive, operator controlled locking rear differential and limited slip front differential, oscillating steer axle, swing out engine tray, all motion alarm, 360 degrees continuous current rotation, all motion alarm, spring hinged gate, lockable power disconnect switch, green exterior. Boom Certificate and Decal Valid to January 2025 $49,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

VIN 97001484

  Exterior Colour Green
  Body Style Commercial
  Stock # BC0036709
  Mileage 0 KM

2015 SkyJack SJ 66T Boom Lift 4WD, Diesel 66 foot, drivable full height, easy drive, operator controlled locking rear differential and limited slip front differential, oscillating steer axle, swing out engine tray, all motion alarm, 360 degrees continuous current rotation, all motion alarm, spring hinged gate, lockable power disconnect switch, green exterior.
Boom Certificate and Decal Valid to January 2025 $49,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

