Menu
Account
Sign In
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid 2.0i, 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V HYBRID engine, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior. $20,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $21,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

125,643 KM

Details Description Features

$20,810

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Hybrid 2.0i

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Hybrid 2.0i

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 11317798
  2. 11317798
  3. 11317798
  4. 11317798
  5. 11317798
  6. 11317798
  7. 11317798
  8. 11317798
  9. 11317798
  10. 11317798
  11. 11317798
  12. 11317798
  13. 11317798
  14. 11317798
  15. 11317798
  16. 11317798
  17. 11317798
  18. 11317798
  19. 11317798
  20. 11317798
  21. 11317798
  22. 11317798
  23. 11317798
  24. 11317798
  25. 11317798
  26. 11317798
  27. 11317798
  28. 11317798
  29. 11317798
  30. 11317798
  31. 11317798
  32. 11317798
  33. 11317798
  34. 11317798
  35. 11317798
  36. 11317798
  37. 11317798
  38. 11317798
  39. 11317798
  40. 11317798
  41. 11317798
  42. 11317798
  43. 11317798
  44. 11317798
  45. 11317798
  46. 11317798
  47. 11317798
  48. 11317798
  49. 11317798
  50. 11317798
Contact Seller

$20,810

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
125,643KM
Used
VIN JF2GPBDC0FH228683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC0036986
  • Mileage 125,643 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid 2.0i, 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V HYBRID engine, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior. $20,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $21,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Net

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Rear Wiper
SPLASH GUARDS
Run flat tires

Additional Features

Subwoofer
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2008 Ford F-450 Crew Cab 4WD Service Truck Dually Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2008 Ford F-450 Crew Cab 4WD Service Truck Dually Diesel 234,622 KM $21,250 + tax & lic
Used 2014 International TerraStar Cube Van Diesel 18 foot With Power Tail Gate for sale in Burnaby, BC
2014 International TerraStar Cube Van Diesel 18 foot With Power Tail Gate 202,862 KM $25,670 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Freightliner M2106 Bucket Dump Truck Diesel Dually Hydraulic Brakes for sale in Burnaby, BC
2007 Freightliner M2106 Bucket Dump Truck Diesel Dually Hydraulic Brakes 109,285 KM $88,510 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek