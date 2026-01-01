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This 2016 Ford F-150 XL SuperCab is powered by a 5.0L V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Configured with a 6.5-foot cargo box, this pickup offers a practical platform for commercial, municipal, and fleet applications. A Thieman T-159584 power tailgate is installed at the rear, providing a lifting and lowering capacity of up to 1,500 lbs for easier loading and unloading of equipment, materials, and cargo. Additional equipment includes a trailer hitch receiver, backup camera, cone holder, automatic headlights, AM/FM radio, air conditioning and heat, and power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors. Finished in white with a gray interior, this F-150 XL combines four-wheel-drive capability with the added utility of a power liftgate, making it well suited for service, maintenance, delivery, and worksite operations. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $29,730.00 plus $375 processing fee, $30,105.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2016 Ford F-150

118,375 KM

Details Description Features

$29,730

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford F-150

XL SuperCab 4x4 6.5-Foot Box Pickup with Power Tailgate

Watch This Vehicle
14343368

2016 Ford F-150

XL SuperCab 4x4 6.5-Foot Box Pickup with Power Tailgate

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$29,730

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
118,375KM
VIN 1FTFX1EF9GFB15602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,375 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Ford F-150 XL SuperCab is powered by a 5.0L V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Configured with a 6.5-foot cargo box, this pickup offers a practical platform for commercial, municipal, and fleet applications.

A Thieman T-159584 power tailgate is installed at the rear, providing a lifting and lowering capacity of up to 1,500 lbs for easier loading and unloading of equipment, materials, and cargo. Additional equipment includes a trailer hitch receiver, backup camera, cone holder, automatic headlights, AM/FM radio, air conditioning and heat, and power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors.

Finished in white with a gray interior, this F-150 XL combines four-wheel-drive capability with the added utility of a power liftgate, making it well suited for service, maintenance, delivery, and worksite operations. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $29,730.00 plus $375 processing fee, $30,105.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

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6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$29,730

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 Ford F-150