2016 Ford Transit 150 Van Low Roof Cargo Van 130-inch Wheelbase, 3.7L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, backup camera, bluetooth power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $26,790.00 plus $375 processing fee, $27,165.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2016 Ford Transit

165,258 KM

$26,790

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Transit

150 Van Low Roof Cargo Van 130-inch Wheelbase

2016 Ford Transit

150 Van Low Roof Cargo Van 130-inch Wheelbase

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$26,790

+ taxes & licensing

165,258KM
Used
VIN 1FTYE1YM3GKA62945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 165,258 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Steel Wheels
Run flat tires

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$26,790

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 Ford Transit