This 2016 International Workstar 7400 is a heavy-duty dump truck powered by a 9.3L inline-6 diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, built for demanding municipal and snow operations. It is equipped with a 14-foot dump body, an 11-foot front snow plow, and an 11-foot wing plow, along with dedicated plow and wing controls, dump switch, and PTO for work-ready functionality. Additional features include air brakes, rear differential lock, snow plow fog lights, cruise control, and an air temperature gauge. The cab is outfitted with power windows, power door locks, power mirrors, AM/FM radio, and air conditioning with heat. Finished in white with a grey cloth interior, this Workstar measures approximately 35 ft 2 in long, 11 ft 9 in wide, and 10 ft 5 in high, with a GVWR of 27,215 kg (60,000 lb), making it well suited for snow removal, road maintenance, and heavy-duty dump applications.

2016 International 7400

100,877 KM

$79,780

+ taxes & licensing
Snow and Wing Plow with 14-Foot Dump Box

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
100,877KM
VIN 3HAWGSUTXGL109046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 100,877 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

