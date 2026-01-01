$79,780+ taxes & licensing
2016 International 7400
Snow and Wing Plow with 14-Foot Dump Box
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$79,780
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 100,877 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 International Workstar 7400 is a heavy-duty dump truck powered by a 9.3L inline-6 diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, built for demanding municipal and snow operations. It is equipped with a 14-foot dump body, an 11-foot front snow plow, and an 11-foot wing plow, along with dedicated plow and wing controls, dump switch, and PTO for work-ready functionality. Additional features include air brakes, rear differential lock, snow plow fog lights, cruise control, and an air temperature gauge. The cab is outfitted with power windows, power door locks, power mirrors, AM/FM radio, and air conditioning with heat. Finished in white with a grey cloth interior, this Workstar measures approximately 35 ft 2 in long, 11 ft 9 in wide, and 10 ft 5 in high, with a GVWR of 27,215 kg (60,000 lb), making it well suited for snow removal, road maintenance, and heavy-duty dump applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $79,780.00 plus $375 processing fee, $80,155.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Additional Features
