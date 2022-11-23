2016 International WORKSTAR

$95,530 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 6 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9408541

9408541 Stock #: BC0035526

BC0035526 VIN: 1HTWGSTT7GH137426

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Commercial

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # BC0035526

Mileage 29,650 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Safety Daytime Running Lights Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Locking Differential Exterior Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Additional Features Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.