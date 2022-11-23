Menu
2016 International WORKSTAR

29,650 KM

Details Description Features

$95,530

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

7500 Dump Truck With Air Brakes Diesel

7500 Dump Truck With Air Brakes Diesel

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

29,650KM
Used
  • Stock #: BC0035526
  • VIN: 1HTWGSTT7GH137426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 29,650 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 International WorkStar 7500 Dump Truck With Air Brakes Diesel, 9.3L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 6X4, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until April 2023. $95,530.00 plus $350 processing fee, $95,880.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Vehicle Stability Control System

