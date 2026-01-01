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This 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL Crew Cab is powered by a 6.2L V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Configured with a 6.75-foot cargo box, this heavy-duty pickup offers a capable platform for towing, hauling, fleet operations, and commercial use. Equipment includes a trailer hitch receiver, electronic locking differential, tow mirrors, heated mirrors, automatic headlights, auxiliary upfitter switches, cruise control, air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, navigation, and power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors. A BackRack headache rack is also installed to help protect the cab during cargo transport. Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this F-350 XL combines heavy-duty capability with practical features suited for worksite, towing, and everyday truck applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $39,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2017 Ford F-350

164,187 KM

Details Description Features

$39,830

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford F-350

SD XL Crew Cab 4x4 6.75-Foot Box Pickup

Watch This Vehicle
14212737

2017 Ford F-350

SD XL Crew Cab 4x4 6.75-Foot Box Pickup

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$39,830

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
164,187KM
VIN 1FT8W3B69HEC26122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,187 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL Crew Cab is powered by a 6.2L V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Configured with a 6.75-foot cargo box, this heavy-duty pickup offers a capable platform for towing, hauling, fleet operations, and commercial use.

Equipment includes a trailer hitch receiver, electronic locking differential, tow mirrors, heated mirrors, automatic headlights, auxiliary upfitter switches, cruise control, air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, navigation, and power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors. A BackRack headache rack is also installed to help protect the cab during cargo transport.

Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this F-350 XL combines heavy-duty capability with practical features suited for worksite, towing, and everyday truck applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $39,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
Navigation Aid
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Towing Preparation Package
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

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6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$39,830

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2017 Ford F-350