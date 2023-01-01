Menu
2018 Audi A5 Sportback

52,000 KM

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

52,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9984530
  • Stock #: 8UBNA70084
  • VIN: WAUENCF50JA070084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA70084
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Audi A5 Sportback looks sophisticated with clean lines, premium materials and beautiful lighting that is pleasing to the eyes. Enjoying luxuries such as sunroof, Bluetooth Connectivity, power front seats, memory exterior mirrors and driver seat, rain and light sensor, automatic climate control, Navigation, front and rear parking sensors, heated seats, rear-view camera and much much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Led Headlights
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Comfort Seating for S Line
Audi Connect - Assistance & Security Services
19inch Wheels in Multispoke Design w/ 255/35 Performance Tires
Flat Bottom Steering Wheel for S Line (Removes Heating)

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

