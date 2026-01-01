$26,830+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck Double Cab 4WD 5.3L V8
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck Double Cab 4WD 5.3L V8
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$26,830
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,296 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck Double Cab 4WD is powered by a 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 producing approximately 355 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 383 lb-ft of torque at 4,100 rpm, paired with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Configured with a four-door Double Cab layout, this pickup offers a practical combination of passenger space and work capability.
Additional equipment includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, backup camera, trailer hitch receiver, integrated trailer brake controller, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, and power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors. Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this Silverado provides a capable and straightforward setup suited for towing, hauling, or everyday use. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $26,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $27,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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