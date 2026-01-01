Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck Double Cab 4WD is powered by a 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 producing approximately 355 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 383 lb-ft of torque at 4,100 rpm, paired with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Configured with a four-door Double Cab layout, this pickup offers a practical combination of passenger space and work capability. Additional equipment includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, backup camera, trailer hitch receiver, integrated trailer brake controller, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, and power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors. Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this Silverado provides a capable and straightforward setup suited for towing, hauling, or everyday use. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $26,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $27,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

162,296 KM

Details Description Features

$26,830

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck Double Cab 4WD 5.3L V8

Watch This Vehicle
14083599

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck Double Cab 4WD 5.3L V8

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 14083599
  2. 14083599
  3. 14083599
  4. 14083599
  5. 14083599
  6. 14083599
  7. 14083599
  8. 14083599
  9. 14083599
  10. 14083599
  11. 14083599
  12. 14083599
  13. 14083599
  14. 14083599
  15. 14083599
  16. 14083599
  17. 14083599
  18. 14083599
  19. 14083599
  20. 14083599
  21. 14083599
  22. 14083599
  23. 14083599
  24. 14083599
  25. 14083599
  26. 14083599
  27. 14083599
  28. 14083599
  29. 14083599
  30. 14083599
  31. 14083599
  32. 14083599
  33. 14083599
  34. 14083599
  35. 14083599
  36. 14083599
  37. 14083599
  38. 14083599
  39. 14083599
  40. 14083599
  41. 14083599
  42. 14083599
  43. 14083599
  44. 14083599
  45. 14083599
  46. 14083599
  47. 14083599
  48. 14083599
  49. 14083599
  50. 14083599
  51. 14083599
  52. 14083599
  53. 14083599
  54. 14083599
  55. 14083599
  56. 14083599
Contact Seller

$26,830

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
162,296KM
VIN 1GCVKPECXJZ180693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,296 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck Double Cab 4WD is powered by a 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 producing approximately 355 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 383 lb-ft of torque at 4,100 rpm, paired with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Configured with a four-door Double Cab layout, this pickup offers a practical combination of passenger space and work capability.

Additional equipment includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, backup camera, trailer hitch receiver, integrated trailer brake controller, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, and power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors. Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this Silverado provides a capable and straightforward setup suited for towing, hauling, or everyday use. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $26,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $27,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck Double Cab 4WD 5.3L V8 for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck Double Cab 4WD 5.3L V8 162,296 KM $26,830 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 SuperCrew 5.5 Foot Bed Pickup for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 SuperCrew 5.5 Foot Bed Pickup 162,804 KM $28,850 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Express 4500 21-Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Lift for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Chevrolet Express 4500 21-Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Lift 135,618 KM $49,810 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,830

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500